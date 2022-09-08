As the nation became gripped by concerns over the health of Queen Elizabeth II- a double rainbow has appeared over London as her passing was announced in the afternoon of September 8.

The poignant sight was spotted just before 6pm and footage was tweeted out by, among others, the Daily Mirror's chief reporter Andy Lines.

The Queen was under medical supervision at Balmoral after doctors became concerned for her health, and crowds gathered at her official London residence - Buckingham Palace.

One person responded: "I don’t usually get sentimental about these things, but it seems like God is smiling upon a life of dedicated service."



Another said: "I prayed for our Queen at Church today and I am so happy to know this sign from above. Thank you god."

A Palace spokesperson said earlier today: “Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision. The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral."

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall have travelled to Balmoral and after the passing of Queen Elizabeth II there is now a hugely detailed sequence of events that kick in across the nation.

