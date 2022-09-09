In light of the Queen's death, numerous everyday items that bear her face, name and profile will have to change to represent the new monarch, King Charles III.

This means that everything from new money and stamps will have to change to incorporate the King. Therefore if you are a stamp collector, your hobby is about to become a lot more interesting and valuable.

In a potentially odd twist of fate, the last set of special stamp designs that will be released featuring the Queen's profile are actually a celebration of the Transformers. You know...the robots in disguise for the Michael Bay movies.

The stamps however don't commemorate the movie versions of the Transformers but the classic 1980s versions from the cartoons and comics.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

The stamps which were released on September 1st, just days before the Queen passed away feature the iconic characters Optimus Prime, Megatron, Bumblebee, Starscream, Grimlock, Shockwave, Arcee, and Soundwave. The Dinobots (Grimlock, Snar, Slug, Sludge, and Swoop) will feature in a miniature sheet.

The stamps were designed by Andrew Wildman, Stephen Baskerville, and John-Paul Bove who have all worked on the Transformers Marvel comics. A special feature of the stamps is that the respective characters' names and either the Autobot or Deceptacon logo can be read in the Cybertronian alphabet when placed under a UV light.

Matt Parkes, Director of Stamps and Collectibles, Royal Mail, said: “Since The Transformers burst onto the scene in 1984, British writers and artists have made a substantial contribution to the ongoing story of the popular warring mechanoids; to this day many continue to do so and have inspired new artists to do the same. We are delighted to be able to celebrate their work with this stunning set of stamps - which calls back not only to the early comics but also – by using the Royal Mail App to trigger hidden content - the original cartoon series as well!”

Whilst these stamps are obviously designed to appeal to Transformers fans and stamp collectors alike they will now become very sought-after pieces due to them potentially being the last ones to ever feature the Queen's profile.

It is not yet known when the stamps will be switched over to feature the King's profile as he will need to sit for a new portrait to be used for all stamps and coins after he takes the throne.

In an odd factoid: If these are the last stamps to feature the Queen then she will have a unique connection to the esteemed director Orson Welles whose final ever film role was the voice of Unicron in the 1986 Transformers animated movie.

The Transformers stamps will range from 30p to £69.99 and can be brought directly from the Royal Mail or by calling 03457 641 641.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.