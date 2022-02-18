A sharply dressed audience member stole the show on last night’s BBC Question Time in Leeds.

Despite big topics such as Prince Andrew, the Ukraine-Russia tension and Levelling Up on the cards, an audience member with a handlebar and snazzy neon green glasses caught the eye.

When selecting audience members to ask questions and give their thoughts, Fiona Bruce called him the man in the “jazzy green glasses”.

Someone on Twitter wrote: “Is there a geezer with some neon green rave glasses on #QuestionTime or am I high haha.”

Another person demanded to know where he’s got his glasses, writing: “I absolutely must know where the guy in the audience got his green glasses! How do I find this out?!”

One person commented: “@bbcquestiontime audience member wins trendiest glasses on TV award.”

Interestingly, all Covid measures which have been implemented in prior episodes appear to have been completely removed.

The BBC politics show is broadcast live on Thursday evenings from a different place in the UK each week.

Previously, audience numbers have been significantly reduced with social distancing, masks and perspex screens placed in between each panel guest.

But, during last night’s show, all of these measures seem to have been completely eliminated.

One person commented: “So has Covid now gone #bbcqt? No distancing, no masks and no perspex screens between the panel.”

Someone else said: “Interesting: no masks and no plastic screens on #bbcqt. Covid's gone now, then, or was it a dream?”

