There's a new quiz making its rounds on social media that 'determines' where you fall in the social hierarchy – and the responses are hysterical.

The New Statesman commissioned Redfield & Wilton Strategies to ask the British public a series of crude "class markers" to specify how society views the class structure. From their results, they unveiled several class cliches associated with each category.

For instance, 83 per cent suggested that eating out multiple times a week meant you were upper class, along with going on "luxury hotel holidays" (61 per cent).

They also delved into the nation's view on the average UK salary. They discovered a third of participants underestimated the median annual pay for full-time employees. According to the latest figure from the Office for National Statistics, the average annual pay was £31,285 for the tax year ending 5 April 2021.

By definition, working class is the "social group consisting primarily of people who are employed in unskilled or semi-skilled manual or industrial work."



However, judging by means of the lifestyle quiz, it means you take public transport over Ubers; prefer UK breaks over extravagant ski holidays via private jet, you watch Freeview TV – and you shop at Lidl or Aldi.

In addition, you don't have a financial advisor, don't collect art, nor do you play an instrument in your spare time.

Of course, the quiz garnered much attention and prompted people to turn to Twitter to share their results.

"I am officially working class, according to the Great British Public," one said. "Apparently having a Netflix login makes me a bit less working class than I would be if I just watched Freeview, though, so make of that what you will."



Intrigued? Try it for yourself here.

