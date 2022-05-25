The Conversation (0)
Warning: Spoilers ahead.
Quordle is essentially Wordle on steroids.
The game gives players the opportunity to really put their skills to the test and guess four words instead of one. While it's difficult to get your head around at first, it certainly gets easier after a few attempts.
You have nine chances to guess all four words. Each attempt populates all four grids.
If you're struggling with today's answers, indy100 is here to help.
Quordle
The answers for 25 May are:
- ALLAY
- CRUST
- QUITE
- CLICK
Didn't guess correctly? There are always these incredible Wordle alternatives to have a crack at.
