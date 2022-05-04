The Conversation (0)
Quordle gives players the opportunity to guess four words instead of one. Released in January, the spin-off game has now welcomed over 15 million players in total.
The premise of the game is easy after a few practices.
You have nine chances to guess all four words. Each attempt populates all four grids.
If you're struggling with today's answers, indy100 is here to help.
The answers for May 4 are:
- Voila, there it is; there you are.
- Silly, having or showing a lack of common sense or judgement.
- Awake, stop sleeping; wake from sleep.
- Phone, a telephone.
Quordle
Didn't guess correctly? There are always these Wordle alternatives to have a go at.
