Woman kicked off United Airlines shuttle bus for 'racist' tirade

A woman was removed from a United Airlines shuttle bus after using racist language to verbally abuse a man and his children.

The shocking incident occurred last week when photographer Pervez Taufiq was travelling on an airport shuttle bus in Los Angeles with his family.

In a clip posted on Instagram, Taufiq claimed the woman told his son to “shut up” and asked if his family was Indian.

A video showed the white woman calling Taufiq a “p***k” and holding both middle fingers up at him as he filmed her abuse.

The woman said: “Your family is from India. You have no respect, you have no rules. You think you can push everyone… That’s what you think you are. You guys are f***ing crazy.”

She also said she was going to “record your tandoori a**... your tandoori stinky a**”.

The woman then attempted to suggest the man isn’t American, despite him saying he was born in America.

“You're not American, not originally no, you’re from f***ing India,” the woman said.

“I was born in America,” Taufiq responded.

A member of United Airlines staff boarded the bus to ask the woman to leave, though she initially refused.

A fellow passenger stood up for Taufiq and his family, telling the member of staff: “She is out of line, she’s drunk and we need her off the bus.”

“She’s been on the bus cussing and screaming, she started calling racist slurs at this nice family. They didn’t do anything, she doesn’t need to be on this bus.”

In an update, Taufiq explained the police were looking to arrest the woman. He praised United Airlines for handling the situation “like a champ” and claimed that she was going to be added to the No Fly list.

