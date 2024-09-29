Pilot surprises passengers with thoughtful gesture after long flight delay

A pilot has been applauded after he "shocked" passengers by ordering them dinner following an emergency landing that caused a long flight delay.

The United Airlines flight from San Francisco, California to Houston, Texas had to make an emergency landing just after take off in Albuquerque, New Mexico due to a passenger who needed medical assistance after they collapsed in the bathroom.

There were 150 passengers waiting for several hours when the pilot decided to order 30 pizzas from a local restaurant to a New Mexico airport.

It was a gesture that "completely shocked" everyone, according to passenger Tanya Stamos, who told Fox News the pilot was able to improve the "disheartening” circumstances.

“Most organizations do not go above and beyond, but that captain did not hesitate,” she added. “His display that evening is what we should have more of: selfless acts of love, compassion and humanity.”

Passengers were given a $15 food voucher, Stamos said but because most of the restaurants in the airport were closed it meant that it could not be used.

In a TikTok video, Stamos praised the "absolutely amazing" pilot who took action by providing hungry passengers with pizzas.

"He felt so bad for the situation he ordered 30 pizzas from a local pizza shop and had it delivered right to our gate and then made sure all 150 passengers had ate before he made himself a plate," she wrote.

Photos that Stamos took show the pilot with the boxes of pizzas and him dishing out the slices to travellers.

After seven hours of waiting, the fed passengers were able to board a new flight at 11pm and safely arrived in Houston at 2am.

The pilot then stood at the front of the plane and thanked passengers for their patience, Stamos told the publication.

"As it was my turn to exit the plane, I shook his hand and thanked him," she said. "Everyone behind me then followed suit and shook his hand as well."

A spokesperson for United Airlines complimented their pilot and his kindness",

“We love to see our pilots go above and beyond for our customers when the unexpected happens," they told the New York Post.

