Indian police have claimed that rats got into their drug evidence supply and ate a stash of marijuana worth a whopping $500k.

Officers at a police station told a court that rodents got into their lock-up and chowed down on a huge supply of drugs which were seized in two different busts.

The court in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh was told that police were unable to present a package weighing 386 kilograms due to rats who “aren’t scared of police”.

The drug supply was set to be used in evidence in a case, but it couldn’t be produced.

"There is no place in the police station where the stored goods can be saved from the rats. The remaining marijuana from the huge consignment was destroyed by officers," the court was told by the police prosecutor.

Rats have allegedly developed a taste for cannabis in India iStock

"Rats are small animals, and they aren't scared of the police,” they added, local media reported.

According to court documents a further 700kg of the drug was at risk of being eaten by the pests – that’s a serious case of the munchies.

Thankfully, not all rats have such a specific diet – as one viral critter showed earlier this year.

A cute rat named Bongo was viewed hundreds of thousands of times enjoying his favourite food - peas.

In a video posted by @danjus_pets on Instagram, the rodent can be seen "pea fishing" - a popular game pet rats are known to enjoy. Peas are placed in a bowl of water for the rat to fish out – and cuteness inevitably ensues.

