Hap-pea: Cute rat enjoys eating pea fishing for favourite food

A cute rat named Bongo has gone viral for enjoying his favourite food - peas.



In a video posted by @danjus_pets on Instagram, the rodent can be seen "pea fishing" - a popular game pet rats are known to enjoy.



Peas are placed in a bowl of water for the rat to fish out, as adorable Bongo does so well in the clip, which has been viewed thousands of times in the past few days.



"So cute," one person commented, while another one added: "so sweet".

