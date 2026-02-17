Ray J sparks health concerns for performing while 'crying with blood'

Ray J fans voiced concerns after his recent performance, when it appeared he had blood streaming from his eyes.

The 'One Wish' star took the stage in Shreveport, Louisiana, for an intimate Valentine's Day show over the weekend. During the performance, Ray J handed out roses to fans, who eagerly recorded the interaction.

However, alarm set in when viewers noticed what looked like blood seeping from his sunglasses, sparking immediate worry online.

It remains unclear whether the substance was actual blood or an unusual stage effect. Adding to the mystery, Ray J appeared to have a medical dressing on his chest when he unzipped his jumpsuit to reveal his torso.

Footage from the gig soon surfaced online, with one writing: "Seeing Ray J on stage like this is heartbreaking ... Praying for his peace and healing."

Another shared: "No amount of 'the show must go on' is worth a human life ... I hope he finds peace and steps away from the stage to focus on himself and his family."

A third penned: "This is actually heartbreaking to watch. Ray J out here giving everything he’s got."

Ray J was hospitalised for pneumonia and heart pains earlier this year, and has also previously addressed his health, suggesting "2027 is definitely a wrap" for him.

During a livestream, he told fans, "this is, like, done," while gesturing to his heart, claiming it's "only beating 25 per cent". He also added that he believed he had weighed more than he does.

"I thought I was big, so I could handle all the alcohol, I could handle all the Adderall, I could handle all the drugs — but I couldn’t. It curved my time here," he noted.

Indy100 reached out to Ray J's representative for comment

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.