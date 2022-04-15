If you caught your partner cheating, what would your reaction be? Most people would likely either break down in tears or instantly see red.

But not TikToker Taylor Dunham.

Instead of kicking off, she instead opted for what viewers have branded the ultimate power move.

In a clip uploaded to TikTok, she wrote: “Me thinking about the time I came home from a 16 hour shift and my ex was in my bed with another girl and I jumped in bed with them and asked them to finish somewhere else because I was too tired to fight”.

She posted the clip as part of a trend in which people share outlandish past relationship admissions to the tune of Patsy Cline’s Crazy.

@tdunham5 i could make so many of these😭😭😭😭 #crazy #liar #cheater #fyp

Since uploading the clip last month, it has received 2.4 million views, 292,000 likes, and 990 comments.

Commenting, one viewer wrote: “That’s not crazy! That’s a power move”.

Another quipped: “Just scootch over a lil bit guys.”

In response to one viewer who asked about their reactions, Dunham said she asked him to pack his bags. He left, and now he and his bedmate have a child together.

“I was over it and I slept like a baby that night,” she added.

Another viewer remarked: “See I could never be that calm, I’d be going to jail.”

Dunham responded to say that she “went through it so many times it just became normal” and added that she was mentally over the relationship three years before it ended.

This isn’t the only video Dunham uploaded as part of the Patsy Cline trend.

In another video, she told of how she intercepted her ex while he was on a date with another woman and threw a drink over him. She then stole his plate of food and walked out.

She wrote: “Me thinking about the time my ex asked me to use my car to go pick up his brother but then found out he took a girl on a date so I had my friend drive me to the restaurant and I went to their table and sat with him and his date and threw her pop on him and stole his plate of food and walked out while families were clapping and cheering for me.”

Incredible.

