Rebecca Black roasting Andrew Tate is absolutely perfect

Rebecca Black has followed in the footsteps of Greta Thunberg by roasting Andrew Tate.

The singer, who rose to viral fame after the release of her song Friday back in 2011, had a few words to say about Tate’s short-lived music career following his arrest earlier this week.

The 36-year-old former kickboxer and controversial social media influencer was arrested as part of a human trafficking investigation last week. He was detained in Romania on Thursday 29 December on suspicion of human trafficking, rape, and forming an organised crime group, prosecutors said.

Some of the suspects allegedly used the “loverboy” method of trafficking, which involves a man luring a victim into a relationship in order to sexually exploit them later, DIICOT said.

Black posted the cringeworthy music video Tate released for his song Sugar Daddy last summer.

Re-tweeting the video, she referred to the age she released her song Friday by commenting: "I was 13 this man is 36.”

People in the comments were full of praise for Black, with one commenting on the post: “Friday was a banger and i love you queen Rebecca.”

Another added: “Man is a very strong word.”

“REBECCA BLACK HAS ENTERED THE CHAT,” one more said.

One more added their take by saying: “friday got campy and avant garde as time went by - it was a snapshot of the times - this is trash, was trash and will always be trash.”

It comes after Thunberg delivered a brutal clap back to Tate after he tried to provoke by bragging about how many cars he owns. The 19-year-old Swede told her to 'enlighten' her on her email address: 'smalldickenergy@getalife.'

