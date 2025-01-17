The internet is a fascinating place, and let's face it, a lot of us treat it like a confession booth.

That probably explains why a Reddit thread is going viral for exposing all the creepy things that men do - that they think are totally fine.

And let's be honest, many women would not feel comfortable calling this stuff out in person - so men, if you're looking for some lessons in etiquette, this thread could be just the thing you need.

While it makes for a great read - let it be known that women across the globe are very serious about this stuff - take notes.

"Women of reddit, what do men do that they think is okay but is actually creepy?" the user wrote in the r/AskReddit section.

Soon, the comments were flooded with honest responses - 20,000 of them to be more precise.

"Maybe it's just me but, asking if I live alone", one person wrote.

"Block an exit while trying to start a conversation. Just don't do it EVER", another added.

Someone else posted: "When men I don’t know well at all do random favours for me without me asking. I know it can come from an innocent place, but I’ve had enough buildups to creepy behavior that started with small things, that I’m immediately suspicious."

Other suggestions included sending messages of an unprofessional nature (such as using pet names like 'babe' or 'hun'), asking for hugs from women you don't really know, and telling women to smile more.

One of the most-liked comments with almost 2,000 upvotes read: "If you keep going on about how much you respect women, you probably don't respect women."

That's them told.

