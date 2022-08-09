The Republican National Committee (RNC) tried to carry out a bizarre attack on Joe Biden's character, and it massively backfired.

On Monday (August 6), the RNC really thought they did something after posting a snippet of the President speaking with Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear during a visit to the state. Biden was on a visit to show support after the devastating flood damage where he pledged federal support.

In the clip, Biden asks permission to say something, to which Beshear laughs: "You're the President".

He responds: "I still have to ask permission."

Contrary to the RNC's belief, they actually shared a video that depicted Biden as a well-mannered, compassionate guy. And while we highly doubt that was their intention, it didn't take long for Twitter to jump in after also feeling confused by their repost.

One said, "He has more character in his little finger than the entire Republican Party," while another added: "They criticize him for being polite?!"



A third added: "What an absolutely bizarre party and political movement. I have no idea what this is supposed to be, but anyone who believes this is a (1) gotcha, (2) sick burn or (3) Biden character flaw should be kept as far as possible from the levers of power."





















During the exchange between the pair, Biden said: "It's going to take a while to get through this but I promise you we're not leaving. The federal government and all its resources -- we're not leaving,"

"As long as it takes, we're going to be here."

After meeting with families affected by the floods, the President applauded the community's "courage" and "stamina."

"We're the only country in the world that has come out of every major disaster stronger than we went into it. We got clobbered going in but we came out stronger. That's the objective here," Biden said.



He continued: "So I don't want any Kentuckian telling me, 'You don't have to do this for me.' Oh, yeah we do. You're an American citizen. We never give up, we never stop, we never bow, we never bend -- we just go forward. And that's what we're going to do here."





