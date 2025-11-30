Many of our favourite TV shows have huge marketing campaigns and merch galore to justify why we should watch them, but some shows just simply sell themselves.

That couldn't be more true for Apple TV's Pluribus, which set the record for their biggest ever drama launch, surpassing Severance Season 2, and clocking 6.4M hours of watch time for its first two episodes within seven days of release in the U.S.

The chances are, you've seen it popping up all over your social media channels too, with Carol (also penned in the plot description as the "most miserable person on earth") taking centre stage in the endless comedy gold content to back it.

What you might not also know is that it's from the same creator as Breaking Bad, Vince Gilligan, who is nothing short of a master in TV creation.

The nine-episode series started on 7 November and will conclude on Boxing Day.

"I love tv that has everyone throwing out a million different theories, looking for clues, googling the craziest s***, like this is REAL TV BABYYYY #pluribus", one fan wrote.

"If anyone else out there is sick of all the toxic positivity and forced optimism of late, you might really love this show", another concluded.

"You need to trust that the ride is worth it", a third penned.

What's more, it's got a solid score of 98% on Rotten Tomatoes too.

Interest piqued? Us too - here's what to know about Pluribus...

What is Pluribus about?

According to its plot, "The show follows author Carol Sturka (Rhea Seehorn) as the rest of humanity is suddenly joined into a hive mind that seeks to amicably assimilate Carol and other immune individuals into the mind."

In other words, an extraterrestrial signal triggers a worldwide contagion that makes everyone really happy, all of the time. That is, except, Carol Sturka, who is one of the individuals immune to the joining - and she just so happens to be one of the most miserable people on the planet anyway.

Who's in the cast of Pluribus?

Better Call Saul's Rhea Seehorn plays the main character, Carol Sturka. She's joined by Karolina Wydra as Zosia, Miriam Shor as Helen, and Carlos Manuel Vesga as Manousos.

Will there be a Pluribus season 2?

Yes! Apple TV has already confirmed a second season of Pluribus will be coming. The first hasn't even finished yet - hold your horses on the release date.

