Sabrina Carpenter slams White House for 'evil' use of her song in ICE video

Sabrina Carpenter has hit back at the White House's "evil" use of her hit song 'Juno', playing over footage showing ICE agents apprehending people.

On Monday (1 December), the official White House account shared a montage of officers chasing people and detaining them as bystanders recorded from their phones.

"Have you ever tried this one? Bye-bye," the caption read, referring to Carpenter's 2024 track 'Juno' which was used as the backing track.

Once the 26-year-old caught wind of the clip online, she branded the video "evil and disgusting".

"Do not ever involve me or my music to benefit your inhumane agenda," Carpenter added on X/Twitter.

Many responses urged the star to file a copyright claim, with one writing: "Hit them with that Copyright Strike Queen !!!!!!!"

Another reiterated: "Don’t be scared, copyright strike the White House we got you."

Others praised Carpenter for standing her ground: "Proud to support an artist who uses her platform to support vulnerable, marginalized and demonized groups of people with her voice and charitable efforts."

One added: "You gained hella brownie points for this, not going to lie. Someone else could never, so props to you for leading by example."

In response, White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson said: "Here’s a Short n’ Sweet message for Sabrina Carpenter: we won’t apologize for deporting dangerous criminal illegal murderers, rapists, and pedophiles from our country. Anyone who would defend these sick monsters must be stupid, or is it slow?"

