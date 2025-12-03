Trump appears to snooze in cabinet meeting again: 'This is getting embarrassing now'





Donald Trump appears to have dozed off again during a Cabinet meeting, this time while Secretary of State Marco Rubio addressed him directly.

Video footage from the 2-hour-plus session shows the 79-year-old president periodically closing his eyes, slumping in his seat and even appearing to drift off while ministers praised his foreign-policy work.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt has since insisted the president remained “listening attentively” and fully in charge of the proceedings.

Still, the moment drew ire and ridicule, especially given Trump’s repeated jibes at Joe Biden for allegedly dozing through briefings.

One critic wrote: "not gonna lie... this is getting pretty f***ing ridiculous."

Chris D. Jackson wrote: "Trump falls asleep again during a meeting on live television. If Joe Biden had done this, the media would’ve turned it into a week-long crisis. But with this clown, they shrug because he gives them the clicks that fatten their wallets. Total failures."

The Democratic Wins account wrote: "This is so embarrassing."





Another critic wrote: "I know I sound like a broken record but it’s just not fair that the whole country ganged up on Biden and pushed him out over concerns that he didn’t have enough stamina to be president and now the mainstream media and press sit idly by while trump does this. I bet they tried to ask him a question while he was sleep."













Why not read...

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.