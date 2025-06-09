Who is Riley Gaines? Swimmer called ‘sick’ by Simone Biles in trans row

Riley Gaines has been called ‘sick’ by Olympic legend Simone Biles on Twitter/X.

The exchange came after trans-athlete critic Gaines made comments about a transgender woman softball player.

Gaines has spoken many times previously about transgender women athletes. Her recent post saw her hit out at Minnesota State High School League for turning comments off on a Twitter/X post about the Chaplin Park girls' team.

The Chaplin Park team recently won the State Championship. As the BBC reports , the team includes a transgender woman player.

Biles hit back at Gaines’ post, writing: "You're truly sick, all of this campaigning because you lost a race. Straight up sore loser.”





Biles was referencing a race that saw Gaines come tied for fifth place with transgender woman Lia Thomas. The race in question was the 200m freestyle swimming at the 2022 NCAA Championships.

Biles went on to write: "You should be uplifting the trans community and perhaps finding a way to make sports inclusive OR creating a new avenue where trans feel safe in sports. Maybe a transgender category IN ALL sports," continued Biles.

"But instead... You bully them... One thing's for sure is no one in sports is safe with you around."

She added in another post: “bully someone your own size, which would ironically be a male.”

Who is Riley Gaines?

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Gaines is a 12-time NCAA All-American swimmer who gained a following speaking out against transgender athletes competing against female athletes.

She also hosts the Gaines for Girls podcast.

Back in May, five people were arrested at an Oregon college for protesting a speech given by Riley Gaines.

Gaines was scheduled to give a talk at Portland State University’s Smith Memorial Student Union, KPTV reported.

Last month, she was also in the news for getting angry at Kermit the Frog .

Yes, really.

The iconic green amphibian addressed graduates at the University of Maryland – of which his creator, Jim Henson , is an alumnus – hoping to inspire those in the crowd as they leave education.

But one Republican podcaster wasn’t so keen, fuming on Fox News that the university’s decision to have Kermit address students was “unserious, out-of-touch” and “insulting”.

Gaines said: “Imagine being a 22-year-old student, who is graduating with your degree in aerospace engineering, and a frog from The Muppets is on stage, telling you to stay connected with your people.

“I mean, you can’t even make this up. Instead of honouring entrepreneurs or veterans or innovators, they picked Kermit the Frog.”

What did Gaines say in response to Biles?

Gaines replied: “This is actually so disappointing. It's not my job or the job of any woman to figure out how to include men in our spaces. You can uplift men stealing championships in women's sports with YOUR platform. Men don't belong in women's sports and I say that with my full chest.”

She added: “My take is the least controversial take on the planet. Simone Biles being a male-apologist at the expense of young girls’ dreams? Didn’t have that on my bingo card. Maybe she could compete in pommel horse and rings in 2028.”

She also responded to Biles speaking about her height, saying: “And the subtle hint at "body-shaming" ???? Plzzzz I'm 5'5".”

