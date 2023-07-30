Pornstar Riley Reid has claimed that she a colleague managed to convince a fan to come back to their hotel room and film a scene with them.

32-year-old Reid shared a photoshoot of herself and OnlyFans creator Rara Knupps on Instagram on Friday wearing matching lingerie, lounging suggestively on a sofa and drinking champagne.

The caption for the post, which has been liked more than 172,000 times, saw Reid write: "Last night we convinced a fanboy to come to our room & film a video with us. Don’t you wish you could be this lucky?"

There is no suggestion where this hotel is located or who the fanboy was but the post soon naturally piqued a lot of people's interest but not for the reasons you'd expect.

Reid, who is a mother and is married, was soon bombarded by trolls who expressed their disdain for her and Knupps supposedly sleeping with a stranger.

One person wrote: "Husband must be proud."

Another added: "I don't understand how her husband agrees with this, hell nah."

A third said: "Girl u have a kid."









However, some of her followers did defend her. One person clapped back: "Y’all need to worry about yourselves instead of random pornstars child. It’s weird."

Another said: "Riley all I can say is wow you are the total package beautiful."

Meanwhile, fellow pornstar Lena The Plug simply posted four flame emojis.

Earlier this year, Reid revealed that she received $12,000 for one single shoot. Speaking on Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast she said: "The most I’ve gotten from one day… I think $12,000 for one day on a shoot."

However, she has also stated that she no longer films scenes with men as it was beginning to impact her life outside of the industry especially when it came to dating.

