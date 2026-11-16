Did 'Twilight' predict Robert Pattinson's role as James Bond?

He's just been announced as the new James Bond, but did Robert Pattinson's role in Twilight predict his future role as 007?

Before joining the spy franchise, the English actor was part of the popular vampire film franchise based on the book series by Stephanie Meyer. He played the role of vampire Edward Cullen who falls in love with human Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart).

In the first film Twilight (2008), there's one particular scene that has been referenced on social media in light of the Pattinson's Bond casting.

(L) Pattinson as James Bond (R) Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson as Bella Swan and Edward Cullen in Twilight (2008) Jaap Buitendijk and Lionsgate

It takes place outside of Forks High School where Eric Yorkie (Justin Chon) is handing out flyers with a design referencing the Bond gun barrel sequence to his classmates about the upcoming prom.

"Monte-Carlo, that's our prom theme?" Jessica Stanley (Anna Kendrick) asks, to which Eric replies "Gambling, tuxedos and Bond... James Bond."

We then see Angela Weber (Christian Serratos) looking through her camera lens when she spots Edward and Bella arriving at school together, confirming that they are together.

Plus Edward was wearing pair of sunglasses, arguably channelling Bond.

"Twilight literally predicted Robert Pattinson being James Bond btw," one X user said, posting the scene.









"The way Twilight prophesied Robert Pattinson’s James Bond era… so ahead of its time," a second person shared.













A third person added, "This is like some biblical manifestation what the f**kkkk."





"PROPHECY FULFILLED," a fourth person commented.









A fifth person declared, "Twilight is evergreen."





"Thank you Twilight for everything,"





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