How Gen Alpha kids are using Roblox to stage virtual pro-Palestine demonstrations

Children are turning to Roblox to hold pro-Palestine demonstrations in the digital world.

A 2023 X/Twitter post resurfaced this week from user @funnecfox that revealed that their fifteen-year-old cousin "couldn't join a protest so she just went to one on on Roblox."

She is one of hundreds of children turning to virtual worlds to demonstrate their support, unable to attend protests in real life.

In response to the original post, another user shared a video showing hundreds of Roblox avatars marching with Palestinian flags and signs reading "Solidarity Untukmu Palestine" ("Solidarity for you Palestine").

Elsewhere, TikTok user @devotedly.yours shared footage of children in Malaysia protesting on the platform.

@devotedly.yours Kids in Malaysia are protesting on Roblox for a free Palestine 🥹🤧#palestine

Many adults and young people have voiced admiration and support for the children, finding creative ways to call for a free Palestine.

"Kids who can't go out and protest irl are protesting on Roblox and this literally brought me to tears and gave me so much hope," wrote one user.

"The kids of today have more grit and compassion than many adults I know", wrote another.

One user also shared that this isn't the first time children have used online spaces to show support for political and humanitarian issues.

"The first time I heard about Palestine was when I was in middle school [because] there was a protest on Stardom (a dressup game site), so there is very real educational merit to these, as silly as it may sound," they wrote.

You should also read...

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.



