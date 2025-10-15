Rome’s famous Colosseum is allowing visitors to walk through a hidden imperial passage, following in the footsteps where Roman emperors would have once walked to discreetly arrive at the ancient amphitheatre.

From October 27, when this opens to the public, it will be the first time in 2,000 years that visitors to the Colosseum will be able to access the secret corridor called “Commodus Passage”, named after the Roman emperor Commodus, who ruled alone between 180 A.D. and 192 A.D.

During the past year (Oct 2024-Sept 2025), the passage had to undergo structural conservation, in addition to restoration of decorative stuccoes and plasters. A new walkway was installed, as well as a new lighting system to recreate the natural light which filtered through small vault openings thousands of years ago.

AP Photo/Andrew Medichini

The purpose of the passage was for Roman emperors to make it into the area and into their honor box to oversee the gladiator games (which Commodus was a big fan of). This route would allow them to be protected and out of sight from the public, according to Archaeologists at the Colosseum Archaeological Park, as per Associated Press.

That being said, history accounts that someone attempted (unsuccessfully) to assassinate Commodus while he made his way through the tunnel.

AP Photo/Andrew Medichini

The passage was later discovered in the 1810s, and during the following years, archaeologists uncovered remnants of decorative elements near the passage entrance, all to do with the events inside the Colosseum, such as boar hunts, bear fights and acrobatics that occurred before the savage clashes.

As for its route, the S-shaped passage extends to the exterior of the area, but it is unknown where exactly the end point of this path is located.

“Visitors can now have a taste of what it was like to be an emperor entering the arena,” said Barbara Nazzaro, the architect who oversaw the restoration works, as per AP.

AP Photo/Andrew Medichini

“With a little effort of imagination and the help of a virtual reconstruction, they can appreciate the decorations, stuccoes, frescoes and marbles that covered the walls.”

Those who visit will also be able to visualise what the original passage looked like, thanks to a digital reconstruction being created.

Following this recent restoration, a second one is set to start in early 2026, which will focus on the area where the tunnel passage reaches outside the Colosseum.

