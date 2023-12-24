Ronaldo’s awkward reaction to Conor McGregor has gone viral

Cristiano Ronaldo and Conor McGregor have become an instant meme following the 'Day of Reckoning' boxing card in Riyadh.

The pair were seated together as they watched Anthony Joshua secure a win against Otto Wallin, with the boxer making it three wins from three in 2023 after the fight was called off following a thunderous fifth round which left Wallin unable to continue.

Now, we all remember the viral club meme that made waves across social media that involved a partygoer trying to speak to a visibly uninterested woman.

Well, the iconic photo has been compared to a bizarre interaction between Ronaldo and McGregor.

X/Twitter





In footage that has racked up almost 12 million views online, the fighter takes his seat next to Ronaldo who seemingly doesn't pay any attention to his neighbour.

McGregor appears to lean over the former Manchester United striker to talk about Bivol's fighting style, while Ronaldo occasionally nods.

It wasn't until around a minute into the footage that Ronaldo smirks.

It didn't take long for X/Twitter to pick up on the exchange, with one writing: "Ronaldo is thinking god save me."

Another added: "Ronaldo was thinking to himself 'how did I get here in the first place'?"

"I love the way Ronaldo doesn’t react," one person wrote. "Cool as a cucumber. Clearly been around a few doughnuts before and knows how to zone out."



Meanwhile, another compared McGregor to that "annoying friend in the pub".

Elsewhere, over on his Instagram, Ronaldo gave followers another side to the story with a snap of the pair in hysterics. "Best caption wins," he wrote.





