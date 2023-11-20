Woman lists room for $900 a month but renter must share bed with her

The internet had been left in shock after someone was charging $900 rent for a room which requires the tenant to share the same bed as them.

In the current climate, the rental market worldwide is incredibly competitive and even after securing a place, many have found their landlords to be completely unhinged, with one charging a tenant extra for her pet fish.

One Toronto tenant hoping to rent out a room has received strong criticism after stating that the tenant has to sleep in the same bed as them for $900 (£525) a month. The rental advertising post was for a “shared bedroom in a lake-facing downtown condo”.

The “unhinged” ad drew attention after Toronto realtor Anya Ettinger shared it on her TikTok with the caption: “Just when you thought the Toronto rental market couldn’t get any worse, it did.”

In the video, Ettinger revealed the landlord was looking for an “easygoing female to share the master bedroom and the one queen-sized bed”.

According to the person advertising the room, they have had a similar arrangement with a roommate they met on Facebook, which allegedly worked “perfectly”.

People in the comments were absolutely baffled by not only the living arrangement but the price they were asking someone to pay for it.

One person commented: “Living in Toronto can’t be worth it. It just can’t be.”

Another shocked viewer asked: “Could you image what it’s like to share the bed when they get sick? And why is it so…expensive?”

“We are in hell,” another person wrote.

