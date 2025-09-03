Royal Mail issues quacking collection of stamps celebrating duck species

A new set of stamps is being issued to celebrate the diverse range of wild and domesticated ducks found in the UK.

The stamps have images of 10 duck species and breeds including goosander, Indian runner, mallard duckling, aylesbury and the eider.

Royal Mail worked with Steve Ormerod, Professor of Ecology, Water Research Institute/Cardiff School of Biosciences at Cardiff University, and waterfowl author, Dr Chris Ashton, on the stamps.

A Royal Mail stamp featuring a mallard duckling (Royal Mail/PA) PA Media - Royal Mail

There are more than 120 species of duck worldwide, including 22 found in the UK.

David Gold, Royal Mail’s director of external affairs and policy, said: “We are pleased to showcase the beauty and variety of wild and domesticated duck species found across the UK, celebrating our rich wetland wildlife.

“Most of us will recognise some of the ducks on these stamps but we hope that the set will help to raise awareness of the less well-known species.”

A Royal Mail stamp showing seven Indian runners (Royal Mail/PA) PA Media - Royal Mail

Mr Ormerod said: “The UK’s wild ducks are among the most elegant of all our birds. Their diversity of life histories, behaviours and calls evokes the character of habitats ranging from local ponds, lochans and lakes to rivers, wetlands and coasts.

“Ducks have also played a central role in the human history of animal domestication – for example for food, pest control or as protected ‘rare breeds’. This spectrum from cultural connection to wilderness is celebrated in this beautiful collection of Royal Mail stamps.”

The stamps, and a range of collectible products, are available to pre-order from today and go on general sale from September 11.