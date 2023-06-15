Rubik's cube world record smashed by man in mind boggling time

The world record for the fastest time to complete a Rubik’s cube has been absolutely smashed and there is footage of the incredible feat.

21-year-old Max Park from California shattered the long-standing existing record, shaving an incredible 0.34 seconds off the old time.

In front of a crowd, Park solved the Rubik’s cube in a mind-boggling 3.13 seconds, making him the fastest speedcuber in the world.

The crowd observing the feat went absolutely wild when the timer stopped and the internet was sent into a similar frenzy after viewing the clip.

Park shared the clip on Twitter, captioning it: “Rubik's Cube 3x3 World Record (3.13) breaking 4.5 year old record of (3.47).”

It has been viewed over a million times, with people in awe of his skill and accomplishment.

One viewer wrote: “This is the best thing I’ve seen all week. The look on his face when he sees the solve, the referee protecting the cube and the kid’s reactions all = chef’s kiss.”

Another said: “Most exhilarating 3.134 sec of my day.”

“I love the purity of everyone else’s reactions. It’s a competition but they’re still thrilled for the guy,” someone else said.

The sheer skill and knowledge of his craft had some questioning their own abilities, as someone suggested: “I couldn't solve a Rubik’s in 3.13 hours.”

According to the Guinness World Records, Park was diagnosed with autism at the age of two.

The Korean-American’s passion for speedcubing was supported by his parents from a young age and his unique ability is certainly paying off.

His parents said: “Cubing has proved to be a good therapy for Max to socialize and strengthen his skills.”

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.