Rudy Giuliani opened up about his recent heart stent surgery to Steven Bannon on his podcast, War Room, saying he "had a conversation with Jesus" to give him three more weeks in time for his son's campaign before having the surgery.

On the show, Bannon questioned Giuliani about his decision to wait several weeks to go to the hospital after experiencing chest pain.

"The answer is my son was running," Giuliani explained.

Andrew Giuliani ran for the Republican candidate position in the governor of New York race this past month but lost to Lee Zeldin by approximately 60,000 votes according to Ballotpedia.

While helping his son campaign in the gubernatorial race, Giuliani was slapped in the back by a pro-choice employee at a Shop Rite on Staten Island.

"I had a conversation with Jesus about it. Seriously! I made a calculated decision I said 'give me three more weeks' and thank God he did," Giuliani, 78, said.

Giuliani explained one of his arteries was 95 percent blocked when he eventually went to the doctor. He said due to his otherwise good health condition, he avoided a heart attack which was plausible given the condition his artery was in.



The former New York City mayor attributed his good health also to his ability to avoid falling over when he was slapped in the back by the Shop Rite employee.

"It was much harder than the video makes it appear," Giuliani said. He previously said the slap felt like a "shot" in the back.

Giuliani told Bannon he has been recovering well since having his stent surgery and plans to continue his podcast and other endeavors as he begins feeling better.

