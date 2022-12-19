Following Lionel Messi leading Argentina to a superb World Cup win, a Russian politician asked the UK to make the Falklands a gift.

For those who are unaware, the Falklands (Islas Malvinas) are British-controlled islands in South America.

In 1982, Argentina and Great Britain fought for control of those islands, with the former feeling strongly that the UK illegally occupied the islands.

They also felt the island belonged to them.

The conflict lasted 74 days and ended with Argentina's surrender, returning the islands to British control.

And on Monday (19 December), Dmitry Medvedev, Russia's Deputy Chair of the Security Council, took to his Twitter to ask Britain to give the islands back to the South American country.

"Congrats to Argentina on its victory. Britain, give the Malvinas Islands back to Argentina!"

However, people hopped into Medvedev's replies to slam him, pointing out that Russia needs to release Crimea after invading and annexing the peninsula from Ukraine.

One person wrote: "Seriously?

"Says the politician from a country currently involved in a horrific, unprovoked invasion - now imploring the UK to give Islands to another country, against the wishes of 99% of Falkland Islanders?

"Let's start with giving back Donbass and Crimea."

"Congrats to Ukraine on its recent victories. Russia, give Crimea and the Donbas back to Ukraine!" another added.

A third: "Thanks for celebrating our victory but [please], do not mix it with politics, well, just return Crimea and the rest of the occupied Ukraine."

The conflict at the Falklands began on 2 April, when Argentina invaded and occupied the Falkland Islands. That was also proceeded by the invasion of South Georgia on 3 April.

Three days later, on 5 April, the British government dispatched a naval task force to engage the Argentine Navy and Air Force before attacking the islands.

On 14 June, Argentina returned the islands to British control.

Nearly 650 Argentine military members, 255 British military members, and three Falkland Islanders were killed amid the conflict.

