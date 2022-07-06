A Russian State TV host said the country should consider whether to 'reinstall' Donald Trump as president when speaking about remarks the former president gave about Russia.

Olga Skabeeva, a Russian TV presenter, said Trump recently alleged that he "promised to destroy the Russian Federation" to "destroy Putin's hegemony" according to The Daily Beast reporter Julia Davis.

Skabeeva used footage seemingly from Trump's rally in Conroe, Texas which took place in January 2022. However, in the former president's speech there is no instance of Trump mentioning "destroy the Russian Federation" or "destroy Putin's hegemony".

It is unclear exactly when the footage from the Russian state TV show aired.

"This is excellent, if Trump becomes the president, we will know his geopolitical goals," Alexander Kamkin a political scientist said in return.

Skabeeva then made a comment alluding to accusations that Russia meddled in the 2016 election in the hopes of getting Trump elected.

"We'll have to think whether to re-install him again as the American president," Skabeeva responded on behalf of her country. "We haven't decided yet."

Trump notably has defended Russian President Vladimir Putin when asked about him in the media. Since Russia invaded Ukraine in February, Trump has not condemned the Russian president even going as far to call the invasion "genius."

Even as president, Trump spoke highly of Putin calling him a strong leader and bragging about the good relationship the two had, despite ongoing investigations by US intelligence regarding Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Russian state programing is known to be filled with pro-Russia propaganda. Earlier this year an intercepted memo from the Kremlin to Russian state TV requested more footage of Tucker Carlson shown.

The Fox News host often plays devil advocate for Putin and Russia.

