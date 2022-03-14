Much has been made about the censorship of media outlets during the Russian invasion of Ukraine, as the information war rages on.

BBC Russia says there have been reports there are problems accessing its website in Russia, despite there being no confirmation if the BBC has been banned by the Kremlin.

Also blocked are the Russian- and English-language online newspaper and news aggregator Meduza, the US government-funded broadcaster Radio Liberty and Google Play.

However, one thing the Kremlin is reportedly happy for Russian people to listen to is Tucker Carlson’s show on Fox News.

Mother Jonesreported that it had obtained a 12-page document from the Kremlin that instructed state-friendly media outlets to air footage of Tucker’s show.

Tucker Carlson told Fox viewers to ask: "Why do I hate Putin?" Fox News

“It is essential to use as much as possible fragments of broadcasts of the popular Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who sharply criticizes the actions of the United States [and] NATO, their negative role in unleashing the conflict in Ukraine, [and] the defiantly provocative behavior from the leadership of the Western countries and NATO towards the Russian Federation and towards President Putin, personally,” the document reads.

It also sums up Carlson’s take on the invasion as: “Russia is only protecting its interests and security.”

The memo also includes a Tucker quote Kremlin officials really enjoyed: “And how would the US behave if such a situation developed in neighboring Mexico or Canada?”

Carlson recently accused both Republicans and Democrats of “intentionally seeking war” with Russia.

Carlson made the strange claims during an episode of his current affairs show Tucker Carlson Tonight on the news channel.

At one point during the show, he named Vice president Kamala Harris and claimed that her acknowledgement that Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky wants to join NATO was riling up Russia’s leader Vladimir Putin. He has previously asked viewers to question why they hate Putin.

Carlson also rebuked US allies recently for taking action against Russian state broadcaster RT.

