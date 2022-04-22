Russian TV hosts chuckle as they discuss firing nuke at NYC

A disturbing new clip showed Russian TV hosts chuckling when they spoke about firing a nuke at New York City.

A group of Kremlin propagandists talked about striking the city that doesn't sleep - which is home to more than 8.8 million people - with Vladimir Putin's Sarmat Missle, or Satan 2.

"Meanwhile, on Russian state TV: hosts and panelists giggling uncontrollably while discussing nuclear strikes against the continental territory of the United States. Can you imagine any of our prominent media anchors laughing at the idea of destroying cities?" wrote Daily Beast columnist Julia Davis. She shared the clip from the Russian state-run TV channel on Twitter.

In the clip, one of the panelists mentioned the test launch of the Sarmat missile and asked the following: "What kind of objects can it destroy? What size of territory?"

Another panelist responded with: "Objects like the city of New York, a good city, but it would be gone," based on an English translation of the video.

"Completely gone, with one rocket. Completely, I mean completely," he went on, laughing. "So it's better we don't. Americans always feared our heavy rockets."

In February, Putin kicked off the offensive and warned that any outside intervention would provoke "such consequences that you have never encountered in your history", which many took as a nuclear threat.

He also said it is a unique weapon that will "ensure Russia's security from external threats."

"...Those, who in the heat of frantic aggressive rhetoric try to threaten our country, think twice," Putin said.

Russian forces have utilised hypersonic missiles in Ukraine, which makes them the first nation to use weapons like this amid war.

Hypersonic weapons travel at up to five times the speed of sound. They are also more challenging to track and intercept than typical weapons.

