Teacher fired for her OnlyFans received contrasting messages from students and parents

A teacher from Arizona who was fired from her job after making pornographic content has shared the very contrasting messages she’s received from her former students and their parents.

Samantha Peer worked at Thunderbolt Middle School in Lake Havasu City before she was discovered on the adult dating site OnlyFans, having filmed content in the classroom where she worked, and reported to the school in November.

Lake Havasu Unified School District said at the time: "It has come to our attention that students have been airdropping explicit material. The images did not happen during the school day and the person depicted no longer works for LHUSD. Please remove all images from your child’s phone and talk with them about the appropriate use of technology.”

Peer later released a statement on YouTube explaining that she and her husband began filming the OnlyFans as their salaries as teachers were no longer enough to support them and their family.

Now, Peer has spoken about the aftermath of the videos coming to light, and the messages she received after losing her teaching job.

Speaking to theDaily Star, Peer spoke about filming the videos in the school, saying: “I had gone into my classroom on a Saturday night and recorded two videos of myself using a dildo in my classroom - my husband was never involved in either video.

“A community member had reported my website to the police and said that I had pictures of myself in my classroom; the police told the community member to tell the school because I hadn’t broken any laws.”

She then discussed the messages she received from her former students, which thanked her for her time as their teacher.

One thanked Peer for being like a “second mom”, while another added: “Thank you for everything that you did for me in class. I couldn’t have done without you – you make me smile every day.”

“Thank you for everything that you did for me in class,” one more said.





On the other hand, the messages she revealed from parents could not be more different.

One called them “so f***ing gross”, and another said they “hope you don't get job”. Another even sent a message arguing her to “just f***ing kill yourself”.

Parents spoke about the news story at the time as well. According to an article by the News-Herald, a local parent Alea Bilski, said that she was told about the OnlyFans content via her daughter and that the school only sent the email after a Facebook post she made about the situation went viral.

Bilski added: "If it was ‘just’ an OnlyFans account I wouldn’t be as upset because then that would 100 per cent be on the kids’ parents, but this was public and an easy Google search to find everything.”

