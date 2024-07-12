A different kind of sandwich cut to the ones you're probably used to has gone viral and experts have been working out if it's the best way to do it or not, according to IFL Science.

We all have our favourite cut when it comes to sandwiches - whether it's into halves or quarters horizontally or diagonally or even no cut at all.

But a different kind of cut has gone viral in recent months - and it's called the 'Y' cut when the sandwich is cut into thirds.

As with everything, it appears to have its advantages and disadvantages.

Pros include more crustless bites to start with over one cut and it's likely to not be as messy - cons include more work to try and get three even pieces compared to one cut.

Claire Lower, digital editor at instructional food preparation organisation Christopher Kimball's Milk Street, said in Popular Science: "It seems genius, even though it is just mildly clever.



"It lets the eater start with three bites that they know are going to be 'good', as in they will have the even distribution of fillings and condiments you get at the centre of the sandwich.

"I don't see myself taking the time to do this but I'm a big fan of anything that gets people to eat more sandwiches."

A viral Tweet by Ryan Duff has been seen more than 19m times at the time of writing with other social media users in awe after trying it out for themselves, with quite a few saying they're never going back to how they used to do it after trying it out.

"Some proponents of this method believe that cutting the long way extends the amount of crust-free surface area, somehow allowing for more filling-heavy bites," said food writer Brynna Standen for Mashed.

"While that isn't actually possible, the diagonal cut does allow you to see more of the inside of your sandwich, which can create the illusion that you're getting more filling, thus making it taste better based on perception alone.

"If this is true, then it's safe to assume that the 'Y'-cut method shown in Ryan Duff's X / Twitter post only amplifies that effect as it puts even more of the sandwich's filling on display."

The 'Y' cut has already proven a hit with many - will you be trying it out?

