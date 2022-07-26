A flight attendant was left horrified after finding the severed head of a snake in their airline meal.

The film Snakes on a Plane comes to mind, but for the Turkish flight attendant, it became all too literal after allegedly finding the head in their meal.

According to the aviation site One Mile at a Time, the incident occurred on a SunExpress flight from Ankara, Turkey, to Düsseldorf in Germany on 21st July.

The flight attendant had allegedly been taking a break to eat their crew meal when a few bites in they discovered the horrifying snake’s head in the food.

A clip showing the food tray was posted by the Turkish news site Gazete Duvar, and showed how the snake head was partially camouflaged amongst the vegetables.

But as the camera zoomed in closer, it soon become horrifically clear what the offending item was.

A spokesperson for SunExpress told Turkish media: “It is our top priority that the services we provide to our guests on our aircraft are of the highest quality and that both our guests and employees have a comfortable and safe flight experience.

“The allegations and shares in the press regarding in-flight food service are absolutely unacceptable.”

It also said that a “detailed investigation has been initiated” and they had suspended supplying any meals until they had got to the bottom of what caused the grim contamination.

Sancak Inflight Services, the company that produces the in-flight meals, has denied that the contamination could have occurred in its kitchen as it has “stringent protocols”.

The firm said: “We did not use any of the foreign objects that were supposedly in the food when cooking (due to the technical and thermal conditions used in the in-flight catering facilities).”

There is some speculation that the severed head could have been added after the meal had been prepared. But, whatever the circumstances, it’s certainly enough to put anyone off their food.

