A controversial sex, drug and booze-fuelled event will make its Las Vegas return following a year of lockdown restrictions.

Fittingly called 'Sex Island', the four-day erotic escape is said to take place outside of Sin City, setting guests back a staggering $4,500 (£3,586).

Organised by the Good Girl Company, it promises "unlimited sex and alcohol" at a Vegas resort, along with activities such as strip Blackjack, a holographic concert and horseback riding.

Sex-seekers will be picked up from the airport via helicopter and taken to an undisclosed location. Each ticket includes "the company of two beautiful girls", who are "tested and free of any sexual diseases."

"At any moment, you can switch girls with the other 50 guests," the site says.

Each guest will have their own suite and an in-house chef preparing five-star meals throughout the trip. While they pride themselves on being a "company dedicated exclusively to entertainment for men", they said: "Our trip is couple friendly, and you can definitely come with your Husband/Boyfriend/Partner."

While the event has caused quite the stir, guests have inundated the site with positive experiences, with one saying the "trip will definitely go down as one of the most memorable experiences in my life."

One man celebrated his stag at the island, saying: "I just wanted to thank sex island and your staff for making my private Bachelor party for me and my Friends truly amazing. 5-star service and 5-star girls!"

Another said: "Visiting sex island has brought back that spark, me and my wife were missing in our relationship. We truly appreciate all the fantastic Sex Island girls. Everyone was so sweet."

Despite receiving backlash for being "creepy" and "disgusting", organisers have previously insisted that the four-day event is fully legal.

