Going to the doctor is always embarrassing, even at the best of times, but just imagine if you had to seek medical advice because you managed to get a rather private object stuck in yourself.

That's exactly what happened to TikTok user Caitlin Savage who has gone viral on the platform after revealing that she managed to get a vibrator stuck 'up her bum.'

In a video she shared in June, soundtracked by Jay-Z's '99 Problems,' Savage wrote in the caption: "Worst day of my entire life. Lesson of the day: don't put things where they shouldn't go."

The video starts with two selfies of Savage before revealing an x-ray of the sex toy stuck where the sun doesn't shine. The video has since been viewed more than 2.1 million times and as you can probably guess, people had a lot of questions about what had happened.

Due to the huge amount of interest in her video, Savage shared a story time to explain what had happened. In the follow-up clip she explained: "Basically, what happened was, me and my boyfriend were sex — lush and we decided to put something up my bum.

"Obviously, the vibrator got stuck. I couldn't get it out like I tried everything, I sat on the toilet, I used poppers, I'd use lube and literally nothing was coming out. I had to go to the hospital. It was mortifying. I've never been more embarrassed in my entire life. I couldn't talk to the doctors about it.

Like I'm a student nurse at the minute and now when I think about it it's not even that bad what I was saying, but I was just so mortified. I had to get put to sleep and have this vibrator removed, like for an operation, because it was so far up. I wouldn't have been able to push it out myself. I was stuck in hospital for ages and then they asked if I'd wanted it back. They gave me it in a black bag and I was like no, thank you."


She did also reveal that thankfully the vibrator wasn't switched on when it got stuck so thankfully the embarrassing situation wasn't any more embarrassing.

Naturally, the incident prompted a lot of comments and some of them were hilarious.

One person wrote: "ide be leaving it so long b4 I plucked up courage to go hospital it would be a antique b4 it's out."

Another said: "Without a base, without a trace."

A third added: "why does it look like a vape."

