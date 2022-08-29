Going to the doctor is always embarrassing, even at the best of times, but just imagine if you had to seek medical advice because you managed to get a rather private object stuck in yourself.

That's exactly what happened to TikTok user Caitlin Savage who has gone viral on the platform after revealing that she managed to get a vibrator stuck 'up her bum.'

In a video she shared in June, soundtracked by Jay-Z's '99 Problems,' Savage wrote in the caption: "Worst day of my entire life. Lesson of the day: don't put things where they shouldn't go."

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

The video starts with two selfies of Savage before revealing an x-ray of the sex toy stuck where the sun doesn't shine. The video has since been viewed more than 2.1 million times and as you can probably guess, people had a lot of questions about what had happened.

@caitlinnsavage Worst day of my entire life. Lesson of the day dont put things where they shouldnt go #joke #embarrassing #fyp #PerfectPartner





Due to the huge amount of interest in her video, Savage shared a story time to explain what had happened. In the follow-up clip she explained: "Basically, what happened was, me and my boyfriend were sex — lush and we decided to put something up my bum.

"Obviously, the vibrator got stuck. I couldn't get it out like I tried everything, I sat on the toilet, I used poppers, I'd use lube and literally nothing was coming out. I had to go to the hospital. It was mortifying. I've never been more embarrassed in my entire life. I couldn't talk to the doctors about it.

Like I'm a student nurse at the minute and now when I think about it it's not even that bad what I was saying, but I was just so mortified. I had to get put to sleep and have this vibrator removed, like for an operation, because it was so far up. I wouldn't have been able to push it out myself. I was stuck in hospital for ages and then they asked if I'd wanted it back. They gave me it in a black bag and I was like no, thank you."





@caitlinnsavage Reply to @caitlinnsavage story time about my stuck vibrator 💔💔💔 #fyp #foryou #featureme #embarrassing #funny #HolidayModeActivated

She did also reveal that thankfully the vibrator wasn't switched on when it got stuck so thankfully the embarrassing situation wasn't any more embarrassing.

Naturally, the incident prompted a lot of comments and some of them were hilarious.

One person wrote: "ide be leaving it so long b4 I plucked up courage to go hospital it would be a antique b4 it's out."

Another said: "Without a base, without a trace."

A third added: "why does it look like a vape."

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.