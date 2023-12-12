YouTuber Shane Dawson has been hit with a whole host of abuse online following the birth of his twins.

Controversial internet personality Shane Dawson and his partner Ryland Adams revealed in March 2022 that they were planning to start a family. And, in July 2023, the couple announced they were expecting twin boys via a surrogate.

In a post on Instagram, Dawson announced the birth of their twins, born on 7 December. Sharing the news, he wrote: “There’s no words to express how it feels to be the fathers of these two beautiful boys. The best day of our entire lives and nothing else will ever compare.

“We probably won’t be showing much of them in the future but because many of you have been on the journey with us we felt it was right to show the destination. We are so unbelievably grateful.”





But, their happy news appears to have triggered a section of people, including Kick streamer Adin Ross who claimed that Dawson having children was “child abuse”.

In a post on X/Twitter, Ross reposted another tweet that included pictures of Dawson and Adams holding their sons. He also wrote: “Disgusting. Child abuse.”

Dexerto reports that in a now-deleted tweet, internet personality Sneako wrote: “This is child sex trafficking.”

Some people who took issue with it appeared to point to Dawson’s past behaviour as their main concern.

The YouTuber has been involved in several controversies, including using racial slurs and claiming to have had sexual activity with his pet cat. In June 2020, YouTube announced it had indefinitely suspended monetisation on all of Dawson’s channels on the platform over old racist videos.

