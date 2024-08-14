Girls trip interrupted by 'friendly lady' who turns out to be Shania Twain

A group of friends went viral on TikTok after a "friendly woman" interrupted their dinner for a singalong. However, it turns out she wasn't a random Mykonos partygoer, but in fact the legendary Shania Twain.

In the clip shared by Daisy (@daisyvictoriax), two of the women are seen singing along to Twain's hit 'That Don't Impress Me Much' with a third woman jumping in on the fun.

"When you think there's just friendly lady at the beach club but it's actually Shania Twain singing with you," Daisy penned as the caption.

The footage has since racked up over 100,000 views and many more comments, with some noting how the revelation didn't impress some of the friends much.

One wrote: "I'd literally be starstruck, those friends couldn’t care less!!! How couldn't you get up and join in? It's Shania Twain!!!!!"



Another humoured: "The lad's commentary in the background 'This should go viral on TikTok innit' – never mind the fact that you’re in the presence of a living legend!!"

A third noted: "How are there people in this world that don’t know who Shania Twain is?!?!"

Meanwhile, another fellow TikToker chimed in: "I’d be freaking out, how the hell is everyone so calm."

@daisyvictoriax What a moment 😂❤️ @Shania Twain #shaniatwain #mykonos #fyp #foryou

Twain is currently in the midst of her third Vegas Residency which runs until December.



"Performing in Vegas is a huge honor and I love this theatre. The audience can expect all the hits with a few fan favorites from the new album ["Queen of Me"] in there too," the star said in a statement.



"I am in a celebratory mood and there is nowhere better to party than Vegas so I hope you all join me!"

A dollar from every ticket sold will be donated to Shania Kids Can, supporting those in need.

Indy100 reached out to TikToker Daisy for comment

