Sidemen return with fresh statement after KSI exit sparks 'confusion'

The Sidemen have returned with a fresh statement following KSI’s shock departure from the group after more than a decade, saying there has been a lot of "confusion" within the group and that his exit "did not happen in the way any of us wanted it to".

Last week, KSI (real name Olajide Olayinka Williams Olatunji) shared an emotional video confirming that 31 May would mark his final video with the collective.

He described it as the "hardest video" he has ever had to make, adding that he has "spent months" deciding what to do.

"The Sidemen have been such a huge part of my life. For over 12, 13 years, for almost half my life, the Sidemen have been my second family," KSI said.

"We’ve grown up together. We’ve travelled the world together. We built something that none of us ever thought was possible.

"The truth is nothing bad has happened. This decision is completely my own," he added.

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The remaining members — Ethan, Harry, Josh, Simon, Tobi and Vik — initially acknowledged KSI’s departure on Instagram shortly after the announcement.

However, they have now returned with a more detailed and somewhat cryptic statement in light of his exit.

In a post shared on Friday (5 June), the Sidemen wished KSI well and said they respect his decision, but admitted there had been confusion behind the scenes.

"Unfortunately his exit did not happen in the way any of us wanted it to. That has understandably left lots of you confused and we feel like we owe you some clarity," they wrote.

"It’s difficult for us to address the situation and has taken some time, because we’re a group and not an individual. We don’t have a spokesperson as such and each of our opinions and feelings differ, which is why we’re using this shared statement."

They added that they would have "loved" to give KSI the send-off he deserved and more time for everyone to process the news, claiming: "Unfortunately JJ released the news before we had agreed on a mutual way of letting our audience know."

"This is the end of an era, but not the end of the Sidemen," the statement continued. "The rest of us will continue to bring you Sidemen content with the same commitment and optimism we’ve always had. We look forward to continuing the journey with you all, and thank you for always supporting us through everything."

Indy100 reached out to KSI's representative for comment

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