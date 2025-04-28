A silverback gorilla fighting 100 humans - who would win? Trend explained

100 humans vs one silverback gorilla - who would win?

This is a debate that has gone viral on social media, as everyone has been giving their take on whether the mass manpower (the average male human worldwide weighs 80.7 kg (178 lbs)) could take down the lone primate, which weighs in at 430 pounds (195 kg).

In a TikTok video posted on April 23, TikToker @yvng_cantaloupe shared his thoughts on who would come out on top, and the clip went viral with over 3.8 million views.

"A hundred men should take this, but everyone's got to be dedicated, everybody's got to be ready to die for the cause," he said.

"Because the minute I see someone next to me get hit by the gorilla and the limb goes flying, I'm outta there...You would need at least 35, dudes, maybe even 40, just really willing to die for the cause."





@yvng_cantaloupe 100 men got it fs, but you’d need alot of guys willing to 💀 about it #gorilla #dog #kangal #chimp #men





In the comments section, viewers shared their thoughts on the debate and appeared to agree that it would take some sacrifices for the men to defeat the gorilla.

"Bite force stronger than a lion btw," one person said.

A second person added: "There's no human alive with enough strength to do any type of damage to a SILVERBACK GORILLA with their bare hands."

"First dude gotta have the heart of a warrior," a third person wrote.

A fourth person posted: "There will be losses for a fact."

It wasn't just on TikTok, as the debate spread to other social media platforms such as X, formerly Twitter as more people shared their opinions and hilarious reactions to imagining what it would be like to take on the gorilla and how the gorilla would respond to the challenge.

"The Gorilla going to the club after smokin 100 dumb mfs," one person posted.









A second person shared: "This combo alone taking out 15 minimum."





"Me and my friends after seeing the gorilla's 97th kill from a distance," a third person responded.









A fourth person commented: "Me convincing the last person besides me to fight the gorilla after 98 of the others die."









"The gorilla to the remaining 12," someone else reacted.









"The gorilla after it finds me hiding in the bushes live tweeting the entire fight."





"Me lying about what went down after fleeing from the situation."

Elsewhere, 'I'm so hungry I could eat...' TikTok trend explained, and Gen Z share photos they 'hesitate to post today' vs what they posted before in hilarious TikTok trend.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.