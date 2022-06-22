TikTok has become the destination to share all sorts of dilemmas – but one situation has left the platform scratching their heads.

Carley and Mercedes turned to TikTok with a revelation that left many lost for words. The couple has been dating for two years and recently revealed they could be half-sisters after discovering their mum had relations with the same man.

"Us happily dating for 2 years," the clip read, adding: "*finding out we might be half sisters."

Meanwhile, another clip reiterated: “When you find out two years into dating that your moms both slept with the same guy,” and the caption: “Should we take a DNA test?”

The viral clip has racked up over 4.4 million views, and thousands of TikTokers headed to the clip to highlight the striking resemblance between the women.

"I'm sorry but you guys are almost identical," one said in a comment that received almost 100,000 likes.



"I want to believe this is for clout but they just look way too much alike," another reiterated, while a third jokingly added: "It would be weirder to find out y'all aren't related tbh."

Others couldn't handle the suspense and urged Carley and Mercedes to take the test.

One person wrote: "take the test please you have to know."

"I think the real risk would be NOT getting the DNA test," said one TikToker, while another penned: "Take the test please you have to know."

The pair have already capitalised on the possibility with an OnlyFans account under the crude username @Notyouraveragesisters.

In one of their most recent videos, the pair said they have ordered a DNA test to confirm whether or not they are, in fact, siblings.

