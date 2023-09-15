'Embarrassed' mum speaks out after son's 'mile high club' video goes viral

The mother of a young man caught joining the mile-high club on an EasyJet flight has spoken out against his antics.

The viral clip, which has made rounds across social media, shows a flight attendant opening the plane's toilet door and revealing two travellers at it to the entire plane.

Fellow passengers can be heard cheering and laughing, as the staff member stands there in utter shock.

The 23-year-old has since been identified as Piers Sawyer, who was travelling to Ibiza to celebrate his birthday.

According to his mum, Elaine, he had only met the woman at the airport before boarding the flight.

"I was watching Loose Women and they were talking about it on there, and some of Piers’s friends started sending me the clip," the 51-year-old told The Sun. "It’s not something a mum wants to see."

She went on to say that her son "doesn't want to talk about it," and that "he probably just wants to forget it."

Elaine continued: "You’re aware these things are going to happen at the holiday destination but you don’t expect it to happen on the flight."

X/Twitter





"But he’s a 23-year-old single lad on his birthday, going to Ibiza. It’s a party plane," Elaine added. "You just don’t think about stuff sometimes. Yes, it’s embarrassing but I don’t think they were doing anyone any harm."

She went on to suggest that the member of staff "shouldn't have just opened the door," adding: "The whole flight was egging him on and even he was laughing."

A spokesperson for EasyJet said: "We can confirm that this flight from Luton to Ibiza on 8 September was met by police on arrival due to the behaviour of two passengers onboard."

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

