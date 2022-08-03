A football club has made an embarrassing blunder after it accidentally named one of its stands the same name as serial killer Rose West.

Southend United, who plays in the Vanarama National League, made the awkward error after it gave the naming rights of the West stand at the Roots Hall Football Stadium to a local estate agent.

The local estate agent's name is Gilbert & Rose, meaning the terrace was left with the new name, the Gilbert & Rose West stand.

Infamous serial killer Rose West, along with her husband Fred, murdered ten women and children over 25 years and was jailed for life in 1995.

The unfortunate naming error was spotted by Paul Napper and shared online by football journalist Iain Macintosh.

Macintosh tweeted: “Southend United have sold the naming rights for their West Stand to the local estate agents Gilbert & Rose.

“I don't think they thought this one through…”

Twitter users were quick to use the opportunity to share their jibes about the unfortunately-named stand.



One person wrote: “Heard it’s a killer atmosphere in there though!”

Another said: “It was either them or BetFred.”

“I’d like to see how Southend try and bury this one,” someone else commented.

Someone else argued: “Have to say, this leaves Manchester City's legendary ‘Bell End’ in the shade.”

