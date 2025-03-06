Passenger goes viral after receiving unexpected note from pilot on back of a napkin

A woman has gone TikTok viral after sharing a surprise note she receiving in the airport while waiting for her flight.

Steph Bohrer, 23, from New Jersey, took to the platform with a brief clip that's racked up a staggering 12.2 million views in just 24 hours. In the text overlay, she claims: "I'm sitting at the airport and a pilot just placed this on my table and walked away."

The note in question read: "'I have seen the whole world and you are the most beautiful woman in it.'"

It didn't take long for the clip to be flooded with thousands of comments and theories.

Some believed it to be sweet, with one comparing her life to "living in a book".

Many more crowned her with "main character energy," adding, "HOW DO THESE THINGS ALWAYS HAPPEN TO YOU."





@stephbohrer i didn’t even see his face





Meanwhile, others were quite the pessimists, with one viewer chiming in: "Was it my pilot ex-husband who cheated on me with a flight attendant and left me 3 wks after buying a house together? Probably lol."

Another theorised: "He’s probably married with 5 kids."

A third quipped: "I have a feeling atleast 20 other women around the world also received this napkin."

Major brands jumped in on the action too, with the likes of Booking.com, Wattpad, Tinder and Pinterest desperate to know what happened next.

The TikToker has viewers on the edge of their seats as they await a highly anticipated update.

