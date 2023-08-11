Supermarket closed after spider found with bite that causes permanent erections

An Austrian supermarket was forced to close after reports that a venomous spider that reportedly causes permanent erections was on the loose.

The Brazilian Wandering Spider was spotted in Penny supermarket in Krems an der Donau, according to TMZ. Staff called authorities when they discovered the spider on Tuesday (8 August) and they've still not been able to locate it.

It is suspected the spider made its way to Europe by hiding in bunches of bananas shipped over to supermarkets.

The Brazilian Wandering Spider not only delivers a poisonous bite but also acts like a natural Viagra with hours-long erections, Live Science reports.

"The erection is a side effect that everybody who gets stung by this spider will experience along with the pain and discomfort," Romulo Leite of the Medical College of Georgia, told the publication. "We're hoping eventually this will end up in the development of real drugs for the treatment of erectile dysfunction."

It comes after a model almost sat on one of the world's most venomous spiders when visiting the toilet.



"I just went to the toilet, and I got up and flushed the toilet and there is a big f***ing spider under the seat," Gabriella Pizzato (@gabpizzato) told TikTok viewers.



"I was sitting there for about 20 minutes!" Gabrielle added. "Oh my God, I want to show you, it’s actually huge. I want to cry."

After taking a few moments to regain her composure, the Aussie model said "it is huge" and appeared to be horrified at what she was looking at off-camera.

"Oh my God, I just saw his legs. It’s like under the rim," she whispered as she flipped her camera around to the toilet where some toilet paper was left on the seat.

