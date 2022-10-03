Australia is known for its huge spiders, but nothing could have prepared one woman went she encountered a giant spider under the toilet rim where she had just sat.

Gabriella Pizzato (@gabpizzato), an Australian model was in shock almost sitting on the world's largest venomous spider and took to TikTok to share what happened - those witharachnophobia may want to look away...

"I just went to the toilet, and I got up and flushed the toilet and there is a big f***ing spider under the seat," she said.

“I was sitting there for about 20 minutes!” the shaken-up model added, appearing fearful as she covered her mouth. “Oh my God, I want to show you, it’s actually huge. I want to cry.”

After taking a few moments to breathe out and regain her composure, Pizzato said: "It is huge," and appeared to be horrified at what she was looking at off-camera.

“Oh my God I just saw his legs. It’s like under the rim," the TikToker whispered as she flipped her camera around to the toilet where some toilet paper was left on the seat.

She then zooms in closer to the toilet and the black legs of the spider slowly appeared the arachnid slowly creeped out of the toilet bowl to reveal itself for a moment before it was hidden again under the paper.

“I have no idea how I’m ever going to the toilet again," Pizzato wrote in the video caption, (and nor can we after what we've just witnessed).

It turns out the model encountered a huntsman spider, the largest species in the world in terms of diameter with a leg span of up to 12 inches, according to LiveScience.

While a bite from a huntsman spider is venomous, it is not deadly to humans but can cause headaches, swelling, vomiting, and heart palpitations.





@gabpizzato Watch till the end 🙃 I have no idea how I’m ever gonna goto the toilet again #spider #australia #fyp

Since posting her spider scare, Pizzato's TikTok has received 1.4m views, 109,000 likes, and thousand of comments from people who are pretty freaked out by what they have seen.

One person wrote: "*slowly gets up off the toilet*"

"New fear unlocked," another person said.

Someone else added: "I’m never going to the toilet again. Thanks"

"As someone watching this on the toilet, I did not appreciate this Tiktok," a fourth person commented.

There will certainly be people checking under their toilet lids after watching Pizzato's viral video...

