Trump goes on a bizarre rant about not getting into heaven

Donald Trump went on a bizarre rant on Fox News, claiming he though he wasn't getting into heaven and hoped his peace efforts would get him in.

Speaking on the current peace talks with Russia and Ukraine, the President said: "I want to try and get to heaven if possible, I hear I'm not doing well, I hear I'm really at the bottom of the totem pole."

The president went on to claim that he saved a lot of lives in Pakistan and India and that had he not got involved it could have been a nuclear war.

