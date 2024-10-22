Squid Game inspired black ink frozen yoghurt goes on sale in US

Fans of the Netflix show Squid Game can now buy a black squid ink frozen yoghurt launched in its honour.

The dystopian South Korean survival thriller show in which contestants competed to the death for a cash prize took social media by storm when it was released on Netflix in 2021 and has since spawned a reality game show version based on the original events.

With season 2 set to drop on 26 December , US frozen yoghurt company 16 Handles has launched a limited edition “Squid Ink black matcha” dessert and a Squid Game-esque competition to go with it.

The jet-black fro-yo was released in its stores across New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Florida and Texas on 16 October and eating it will turn your tongue black.

As for the challenges that come along with the fro-yo, users won’t be asked to compete in the games for real, but the fun social media challenges could win you $500.

To compete in the “Black Tongue” challenge, the Instagram account explained: “Visit a 16 Handles location and try the Squid Ink Black Matcha Frozen Yogurt.

“Take a selfie using the Squid Ink Instagram Filter and tag @16Handles in your story. All entries will receive 10 points on the 16 Handles app and be entered for a chance to win a $250 Visa Gift Card. Entries accepted 10/16 to 10/31.”

Other contests include the Dalgona Cookie Challenge and the Tug Of War Showdown, also on their social media.

“With the Squid Game franchise becoming such a phenomenon, and so much excitement around the new season and experience, we couldn’t help but have some fun,” said Neil Hershman, CEO of 16 Handles. “The traditional matcha flavor in our new jet-black color is as iconic as the show.”

