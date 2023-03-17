14 of the best St Patrick's Day 2023 memes

From dressing up in green to knocking back pints of Guinness, millions around the world will be celebrating St. Patrick's Day this March 17.

There's a global appreciation of all things Irish as it's the traditional death date of Saint Patrick, the foremost patron saint of Ireland.

According to legend, St. Patrick stood at the top of an Irish hillside and banished snakes from Ireland, causing the all serpents to slither away into the sea - though reptiles never existed on the Emerald Isle.

There are parades, music and dancing, with Ireland declaring a national holiday for the occasion, while across the pond Americans also take celebrations seriously, with the Chicago River being dyed green specifically for St Paddy's Day.

Many have taken to social media to mark the day - here are some of the best memes and reactions for St Patrick's Day 2023.

































































































































